Big rig crashes on I-35 south of Bethany injuring driver

A single-vehicle accident occurred on June 11, 2024, at 10:40 p.m., six miles south of Bethany on Interstate 35 in Harrison County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Brent M. Howard, 61, of Eddyville, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Peterbilt Conventional southbound when the vehicle traveled off the roadway into the median. Howard attempted to correct the vehicle’s path, causing the truck and its towed unit to overturn. The vehicle came to rest on its driver’s side in the median, facing southeast. The truck sustained total damage and was towed by Scotty’s.

Howard, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by NTA Ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Corporal J.P. Lynch, Trooper S.W. Pliley, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in managing the accident scene.

