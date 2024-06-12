Jamesport Board of Educaton seeks bids for school supplies

Share To Your Social Network

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education moved on June 10 to seek bids for milk, bread, diesel fuel, and gas for the next school year.

Updates to the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan and Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program policy were approved as presented.

The board reviewed updates to the Student and Employee handbooks for the upcoming school year.

Discussions were held regarding capital projects and the budget. Digital platform proposals were reviewed, but no action was taken on those matters.

An executive session was held for personnel.

The end-of-year meeting will take place in the library on June 27 at 6 p.m.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for July 11 at 6 p.m. in the library.

