Laredo Board of Aldermen approve ad for temporary city clerk position

Share To Your Social Network

The Laredo Board of Aldermen, in a meeting held on June 10, approved an advertisement for a temporary city clerk position. Current City Clerk Mercedes Scobee aims to have the new hire trained by the end of August, with the position commencing in September.

In addition to the city clerk advertisement, Scobee also initiated contact with Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri to discuss the opening of new accounts.

The board also discussed updates on the ongoing sewer project. The contractor has been submitting plans to the project engineer and is coordinating with a sludge company to schedule the start of work on the lagoon. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved signage for the project.

Related