Two injured in Route A collision south of St. Joseph

An accident occurred on June 11, 2024, at 1:46 p.m. on Route A near Vera Lane, approximately half a mile south of St. Joseph. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the collision involved a 2008 Mercury Mariner and a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

The Mercury Mariner, driven by 19-year-old Kaylee J. Crockett of St. Joseph, Missouri, sustained extensive damage and was towed by Blue Knight. Crockett was traveling southbound on Route A when Bryan D. Kellem, 26, also of St. Joseph, Missouri, driving the northbound Chevrolet Equinox, failed to yield to Crockett while making a left turn onto Vera Lane.

Kellem’s vehicle struck the front left wheel well of Crockett’s Mariner. Following the impact, the Equinox came to a controlled stop on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 229, while the Mariner traveled off the west side of the roadway, coming to rest on its wheels facing south. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

Crockett sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS. Ian J. Rauch, a 22-year-old occupant in Crockett’s vehicle, suffered minor injuries and was also transported to Mosaic Life Care. Both drivers were reported to be wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The crash was assisted by Corporal J.D. Farmer and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.

