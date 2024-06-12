Share To Your Social Network

Elizabeth Gertrude Parker, age 94, of Laurie, Missouri, passed away June 8, 2024, at Laurie Care Center. She was born July 16, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Peter and Kathrine Michels.

On October 8, 1970, she was united in marriage to Walter Joseph Parker, who preceded her in death on February 18, 1996.

Her passion in life was to share the love of Jesus Christ with others. She studied the Hebrew language, culture, and history. Her fondest memory was her trip to Israel in 2010.

She enjoyed spending time sewing clothes for her daughters when they were young, crocheting and knitting projects, drawing and painting, and playing golf with her husband. She was greatly rewarded by giving her time to volunteer for many organizations. Spending time with family gave her great pleasure.

She is survived by one brother, Peter Michels, of Peoria, Arizona; children, Kathy Nolke (Greg), Roach, Missouri, Steve Heinbaugh (Marcia), Neoga, Illinois, Nancy Sanders (Lionel), Windsor, Illinois, Gail Iams (Richard), Murrysville, Pennsylvania, and Ann Ried (Mark), Champaign, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Nick Michels and Jack Michels, and step-children, William Parker and Mary Hobbs.

Elizabeth is being cremated under the direction of Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. Interment will be at a later date with a family service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Donations can be made to Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church, 305 N. Main St., Laurie, Missouri, 65037, an animal shelter, or food bank.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.

