Two trucks and pedestrian involved in fatal Highway 36 crash

In the early hours of January 22, 2024, a crash occurred on Highway 36, four miles west of Bucklin, Missouri, involving two commercial trucks and a pedestrian, resulting in one fatality and minor injuries to two drivers.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 3:19 a.m. when a 2016 Freightliner, driven by 63-year-old Alex Isom of Norfolk, Nebraska, lost control on an ice-covered road. The truck collided with a 2019 International SA525 MoDOT truck, operated by 34-year-old Donald D. Smith of Marceline, Missouri. The MoDOT truck subsequently lost control, striking Alexander Rodriguez Gonzalez, a 51-year-old pedestrian from Hialeah, Florida, and the trailer of a stationary 2024 Freightliner.

Alexander Rodriguez Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported by the Linn County Coroner to the Wright Funeral Home. Donald D. Smith and Alex Isom were transported to Pershing Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Both drivers were reported to have been wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by several local agencies, including the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Fire Department, and Linn County Ambulance.

