Two injured in crash west of Chillicothe on Livingston County Road 233

A two-vehicle collision on Livingston County Road 233, one mile west of Chillicothe, resulted in minor injuries for both drivers involved, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at approximately 1:00 PM on September 2, 2023.

Sergeant D.P. Little of the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Jessie C. Perez, 18, of Chillicothe, was traveling eastbound on Livingston County Road 2308. At the same time, a 2004 Dodge Dakota, driven by Elizabeth A. Gray, 29, also of Chillicothe, was heading southbound on Livingston County Road 233.

According to the accident report, Perez failed to yield and pulled into the path of Gray’s Dodge Dakota. The impact caused both vehicles to travel southeast, blocking the northbound lane of Livingston County Road 233.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were not wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. Perez and Gray were transported to Hedrick Medical Center by Livingston County EMS for treatment.

The Chevrolet Impala was towed by Gabrielsons of Chillicothe, while the Dodge Dakota was towed back to the owner’s residence. Both vehicles were reported as total losses.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Livingston County EMS.

