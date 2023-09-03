Rear-end crash on Highway 63 injures two Brookfield residents

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-car accident occurred on Highway 63, one mile north of LaPlata, on September 2, 2023, at approximately 2:40 p.m., according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Snyder of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the accident involved a 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gillian G. Greenwood, 21, of Anable, MO, and a 2000 Toyota Camry driven by Ronald G. Wright, 60, of Brookfield, MO.

According to the report, both vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 63 when the Hyundai Elantra struck the Toyota Camry in the rear.

Ronald G. Wright and Karen R. Phillips, 70, an occupant in the Toyota Camry, both sustained minor injuries. They were transported by private auto to Samaritan Memorial Hospital for treatment. Gillian G. Greenwood did not report any injuries.

The Elantra sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by Still Towing. The Camry suffered moderate damage but was driven from the scene. All individuals involved in the accident were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

