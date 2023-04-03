Two injured in crash north of Hurdland

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Residents of Brookfield and Kirksville were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning in rural Knox County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Charity Coram of Brookfield and 27-year-old Daniel Harrelson of Kirksville received minor injuries and were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

A trooper reported a pickup driven by Harrelson experienced equipment malfunction. The driver over-corrected and the truck went off the left side of Route J.

Vehicle damage was extensive in the accident three miles north of Hurdland.

