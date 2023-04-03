Obituary & Services: Ronald Lee Tarepin, Sr.

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ronald Lee Tarepin Sr., age 69 of Winston, MO passed away Wednesday afternoon March 29, 2023.

Ron was born on January 4, 1954, the son of Waitie and Edith (McDaniel) Tarepin in Excelsior Springs, MO, where he grew up and attended school. He moved to Winston in 1985. Ron worked at a foundry in Kansas City in maintenance and then was a self-employed mechanic and owned Tarepin Tow Service. He also worked at the Viking Truck Stop as a mechanic.

His true passion was helping and caring for others through EMS. Ron was an EMT for the Community Ambulance District of Daviess County. He was also a volunteer firefighter for KAW Fire Protection District. Ron worked every weekend as an EMT at the I-35 Winston Speedway for many years. He loved the races; he rarely missed a race since the speedway opened. Ron served his community for many, many years. He was a lifelong member of the Cherokee Nation and was proud of his heritage. Ron always enjoyed having a purpose. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. Ron was tough on the outside but was really a teddy bear. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Excelsior Springs. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beverly Tarepin He is survived by his children, David Tarepin (D’Shawn Williams) of Kansas City, KS, Sharona Ellis (Ronald) of Lostant, IL, Jennifer Tarepin of Eagleville, MO, and Ronnie Tarepin of Cameron, MO; four grandchildren, Austin, Blaine, Aidan, and Charleigh Grace; sisters, Cheryl Graham of Richmond, MO and Carol Huffman (Donnie) of Excelsior Springs, MO; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and many, many friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the Community Ambulance District of Daviess County, Barron, Nicole, and Debbie and his family at the I-35 Winston Speedway.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Community Ambulance District of Daviess County in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Winston Baptist Church, Winston, MO. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, prior to the memorial service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

