Two from Illinois accused of drug-related allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two Illinois residents in Linn County on the evening of Monday, August 17th on drug-related allegations.

Twenty-one-year-old Alyssa Moriconi of Chatham, Illinois was accused of two counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance, marijuana and THC. Twenty-one-year-old Christopher Wonch of Alton, Illinois was accused of three felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, marijuana, THC, and cocaine.

Both were taken to the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

