Two from Illinois accused of drug-related allegations

Local News August 18, 2020 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two Illinois residents in Linn County on the evening of Monday, August 17th on drug-related allegations.

Twenty-one-year-old Alyssa Moriconi of Chatham, Illinois was accused of two counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance, marijuana and THC. Twenty-one-year-old Christopher Wonch of Alton, Illinois was accused of three felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, marijuana, THC, and cocaine.

Both were taken to the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Post Views: 2
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News