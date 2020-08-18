NCMC employee awards presented, Linda Brown recognized for 35 years

Awards were presented to North Central Missouri College faculty/staff in recognition of their years of service and exemplary accomplishments.

NCMC recognized Linda Brown, Registrar for 35 years of service at North Central Missouri College. Linda received a standing ovation and a tree will be planted on campus in honor of her years of service to the college and a day declared as “Linda Brown Day” on campus. Student Senate also honored Linda by purchasing an identical tree to be planted at her home.

“In addition to the tree that will be planted on campus, it is my honor to present Linda Brown with an identical tree to plant at her home. On behalf of the North Central Missouri College Student Senate and student body, both past, and present, thank you for 35 years of service.” –Jacquelyn Perez, Student Senate President

Gary Boyle, Custodian, Missie Cotton, Business and Technology Faculty, and Dr. Sharon Weiser, Dean of Extended Campus were given praise and recognition for their years of service and retirement from NCMC. Missie Cotton was awarded Emeritus status upon retirement.

Also recognized were those who earned advanced education degrees Tocarra Williams, Masters of Public Affairs from the University of Missouri. In other employee accomplishments, Sue Nichols on receiving the MCCA Senior Service Award, Jim Norris on a successful art exhibit at the Gallery, and Lisa Schilling for being selected as a writer for NCSBN-National Council for State Board of Nursing Licensure Examination. The following employees were also recognized for being selected as Outstanding Employees of the month: Brent Stevens, Lisa Geiser, Beth Crawford, Tammie Wiebers, Heather McCollum, Jeffrey Jackson, Dr. Susan Stull, Barb Alden, Jayne Meservey, Jenni Croy, and Jeanie Griffin.

Members of the NCMC family were recognized with years of service awards. The following employees for recognized for five years of service: Jaime Pittman, Kristie Cross, Nicole Shell, Traci Norris, Stefanie Dowell, Brent Stevens, Ryan Woodward, Teddy Leffler, and Jenna Stevens. For ten years of service, the following employees were recognized: Sharalyn Robinson, Whitney Bingham, Rustin Jumps, Stacey Russell, Jeff Hale, Tara Noah, Tracy Welch, Jenna Vandel, and Michael Dennis. Also recognized, was Cory Cooksey, Steve Richman, Dennis Sager, and Michael O’Neal for twenty years of service at North Central Missouri College.

Three faculty members were recognized for their award of tenure status Lisa Schilling, Nursing Faculty, Jaime Pittman, Nursing Faculty, and Traci Norris, Mathematics Faculty.

Stefanie Dowell, Academic Affairs Specialist was awarded the NCMC Spirit Award. The NCMC Spirit Award recognizes an employee that has demonstrated great morale and positive attitude. The recipient is selected based on their overall NCMC spirit, enthusiasm, involvement, encouragement toward others, helpfulness, and optimistic outlook.

The Shipley Excellence in Assessment Award was presented to the Registrar’s Office. This award recognizes an individual or department that has accomplished meaningful assessment to improve student learning or services and is named in honor of NCMC Professor Emeritus Melody Shipley.

Faculty member Dr. Susan Stull, Life Science Faculty was announced as this year’s NISOD Excellence in Teaching Award winner. The NISOD award is a national honor that is given to a faculty member that demonstrates a clear vision of teaching, substantial contribution to the improvement of teaching methods and curriculum, captivating presenter, leader, responsible, and expert in their field.

Russell Neeley was awarded the Outstanding Student Employee award for this year. The Outstanding Student employee award is given annually to one NCMC student employee who has gone about and beyond their position requirements while maintaining a positive attitude and demeanor. This individual represents what it is to be a professional, hard-working, and reliable student employee.

A new award was given named in honor of long time employee John Campbell, Lead Maintenance. The John Campbell Dedication Award. This award is given to an individual that has shown dedication and commitment to North Central Missouri College, their department, their peers, and their job. An individual that goes above and beyond to help others and the college. This year, the award was presented to the late John Campbell.

Missie Cotton, Business and Technology Faculty was awarded the Outstanding Employee Top Sail Award. The Top Sail recipient is given once annually to an individual that has significantly helped NCMC become a better place through their leadership, performance, attitude, and accomplishments. Employees are nominated by other employees and selected by the president and respected presidents of each group (AMP, classified, faculty, students).

This year’s Brown-Pushkarsky Award winner, selected by members of the student body, was faculty member Jaime Pittman, Nursing Instructor. The Brown-Pushkarsky Award, named in honor of NCMC Professors Emeritus Tom Brown and Louis Pushkarsky, recognizes an instructor who best exemplifies their dedication to teaching.

The Allnutt Award was presented to Tocarra Williams, Student Support Services Program Coordinator. The Allnutt Award is named in honor of staff member Lee Ann Allnutt. This award is designated for a staff member who has provided exemplary service to students; it is also chosen by the student body.

The student body also presented the Nowland Excellent Student Organization Advisor. This award is presented to an individual that provides leadership, growth, and commitment to the student organization they advise. This year’s recipient was given to Cassie Cordray, Education Instructor, and SMSTA Advisor. This award is named in honor of retired faculty member David Nowland.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares