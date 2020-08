The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District will hold its annual tax levy meeting next week. Spokesperson Andy Burress says the meeting will be held at the Industrial Maintenance Supply Building on 17th Street in Trenton on the evening of August 25th at 5 o’clock.

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard reports the Grundy County Fire Protection District’s current tax rate is 26.42 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

