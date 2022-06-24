Two from Bethany injured in rollover crash west of Gilman City

Local News June 24, 2022 KTTN News
The Highway Patrol reports two Bethany residents sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle overturning two miles west of Gilman City on Friday morning.

The driver, 31-year-old Ethan Mann, and passenger, 25-year-old Ashley Tucker, were taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital.

The SUV traveled west on Route H before running off the north side of the road. The vehicle returned to the road, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels on the south side of Route H.

The SUV was totaled and both Mann and Tucker wore seat belts.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

