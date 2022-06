Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will hold a special meeting to amend the 2021-2022 budget to actual and the 2022-2023 preliminary budget. The meeting will be in the high school library on June 28th at 5:30 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include approval of activity balances being zeroed out, salary schedules, and a mileage rate. The agenda also includes projected end-of-year 2021-2022 fund balances.