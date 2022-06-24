Caldwell County Health Department to host cooking class for kids and pool party

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will hold cooking classes for children eight to 12 years old.

Kids in the Kitchen will be held each Friday beginning July 8th and continuing through July 29 from 9 to 10 a.m. Staff will be there to assist participants.

The cooking classes are limited to 30 spaces. Register by calling the Caldwell County Health Department at 816-586-2311.

The Department will host a pool party for Caldwell County residents. The event will be held at the Hamilton Pool on July 23rd from 10 a.m. to noon.

There will be free snow cones, popcorn, games, and prizes. A parent or guardian must be present with the children during the pool party on July 23rd.

Only those who RSVP will receive a free snow cone and entry into the drawing for grand prizes. RSVP by July 15th by calling the Caldwell County Health Department at 816-586-2311.