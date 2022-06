Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

John Deere hay equipment can be seen at an event at the University of Missouri Cornett Research Farm in Linneus. Hay Day will be held on June 28th from 3 to 7 p.m.

Maintenance tips will be shared, and features will be highlighted. Barbecue hamburgers will also be available.

Watch the John Deere Dealer website and the Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners Facebook page for any weather updates for Hay Day June 28th.