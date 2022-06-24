Princeton City Council accepts bids, approve of hiring individual for Housing Authority

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council accepted multiple bids at a special meeting on June 23rd for the city’s ball field project.

City Clerk Cory Willett reports Mallinson Quarry’s bid for rock was accepted upon Department of Natural Resources approval and verification of business license and proper insurance. The bid was for $10.50 for a one-inch base per ton and $12.50 for a 1-1/4-inch rock per ton. Mallinson’s bid was the lowest of the two. The other bid came from Norris Quarries.

The council accepted the only concrete bid submitted, which was from Fischer Concrete. The bid was $142 for 4,000 ash ext/int and 150 pccp.

For concession stand building lumber, Project Manager Jerry Girdner recommended accepting Grundy County Lumber’s bid for $86,513.95, since it was the lowest of the two submitted. The city council decided to accept the bid from Girdner Lumber to support a business within the county. Girdner Lumber’s bid was for $90,821.13.

The two bids for the ball field fence and backstops were rejected.

Patsy Holt with the Princeton Housing Authority requested approval to hire Lindsey Glenn as executive director, and the council approved the hiring.

The council also approved giving the former city pool diving board to the Stacy Center.