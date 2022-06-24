Two new Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers assigned to Troop H

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two new troopers have been assigned to Troop H in St. Joseph. The new troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 113th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol Academy on June 24, 2022. The new troopers will report for duty on July 11, 2022.

Trooper Saxton W. Pliley, of Jamesport, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 10, which serves the citizens of Daviess and DeKalb counties. In 2017, Trooper Pliley graduated from Winston High School in Winston, Missouri. Trooper Saxton served in the United States Marine Corps from 2017 to 2021, where he obtained the rank of corporal. Trooper Pliley is married to RyAnn (Gaylord) Pliley, and they have one daughter, Paisley Pliley. Trooper Pliley’s field training officer will be Trooper Nicholas A. Regan.

Trooper Jackson D. Schmedding, of Clinton, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Atchison and Holt counties. In 2017, Trooper Schmedding graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, Missouri. In 2021, Trooper Schmedding graduated from Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Prior to joining the Patrol, he worked as a Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office corrections officer. Trooper Schmedding’s field training officer will be Trooper Caleb J. Blue.