MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 27, 2022

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 27 – July 3.

Most routine work zones will stop for the Independence Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures will remain in place. If possible, work zones will stop at noon on Friday, July 1, and resume on the morning of Tuesday, July 5.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route M to Route 31 (DeKalb County), June 27 – 29

Route UU – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 274 to County Road 270, June 28 – 29, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Business U.S. 71 – Roadside work northbound at County Road 339, June 29

Business U.S. 71 – Culvert replacement southbound at Price Avenue, near the Break Time gas station, June 30

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Interstate 29 through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Brownville Bridge to Route M, June 27 – July 1

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-229 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The on/off ramps at Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) and I-229 are closed through June. (Contractor: PCi Roads, LLC)

U.S. Route 169 – Roadside work south of Woodbine Road, June 28

I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 44 to mile marker 50, June 28 – July 1. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock, with a 12-foot width restriction.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through June (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED for a slide repair project from Route C to County Road 217, through mid-August. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, between Route D and Route PP, through July. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)*

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)*

Route YY – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route M to County Road 160, June 27 – July 1, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Barth Avenue to Route O, June 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route O – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route 5 to Route 129, June 28 – 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route DD – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route O to Route D, June 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August. (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through July.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through mid-July. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Route 33 – Roadside work from South Street in Lathrop to SE 240th Street, near the fairgrounds, June 29

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route T – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to Route AA, June 27 – 29

Route K – Pothole patching from Route B to Route P, June 28 – 30

Route B – Pothole patching, June 30 – July 1

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route 31 to Route M (Andrew County), June 27 – 29

Route A – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route Z (Gentry County), June 30 – July 1

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge, through July. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)

Route U – Pothole patching from Route O to 4 miles north of Route O, June 27 – 30

Route A – Pothole patching from Route Z to Route 6 (DeKalb County), June 30 – July 1

Grundy County

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 2nd Street to SE 5th Street, north of Laredo, June 30, 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW 25th Avenue to NW 110th Street, west of Spickard, July 1, 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September. More info: modot.org/multi-county-bridge-deck-replacement-project (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)*

Route ZZ – Drainage work, June 27 – 29

Route 13 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35, June 27 – 30. The road will be narrowed and temporary traffic signals will be in place from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The roadway will reopen each afternoon to two-way traffic.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project through August. Interstate traffic is being rerouted to the on/off ramps at Exit 92 to bypass the bridge reconstruction.

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Lake Overflow Bridge, west of Route 111, through July. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge, with temporary traffic signals and a 13-foot width restriction in place.

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue, and from Route 111 north of Forest City to the Little Tarkio River, through December. Traffic at the intersection of U.S. Route 159 and Route 111 near Big Lake will be redirected to a one-lane bypass with temporary traffic signals through June. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project from U.S. Route 159 to just north of the railroad crossing at the southern end of Big Lake, through mid-July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy Inc.)

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for pothole patching from County Road 142 to Candle Road, north of Craig, June 28, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from Third Street in Mound City to Nickle Road, June 29, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from Elmwood Road to Graystone Road, east of Craig, June 29, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Linn County

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Jersey Road to Inwood Road, June 27, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Jasper Road to Ingel Road, June 28, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Ithaca Road to Route M, June 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. U.S. Route 36 will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. Some on/off ramps may close during resurfacing. Advanced notice will be provided for all ramp closures. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route Y – CLOSED for pothole patching and a culvert replacement from Route W to Route 190, June 27 – July 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sandy Creek Bridge through late August.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Maryville, through August. A signed detour is in place.

Route AH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 350th Street to 370th Street, June 27, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route AH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 370th Street to Route VV, June 27, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 182 Street to 190 Street, June 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 180 Street, June 30, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Putnam County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a sealing operation from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, June 27, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route W – CLOSED for a sealing operation from Route 149 to U.S. Route 136, June 28, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route W – CLOSED for a sealing operation from Route 149 to Route H (Schuyler County), June 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route T – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Route 5 to Ember Road, June 27 – 28, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m daily

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to 1.5 miles north of Route N, west of Denver, June 27, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route M – Culvert repair from Route N to the east city limits of Denver, June 27 – 29. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.