“Trunk or Treat” to be held in Princeton

Local News October 20, 2022 KTTN News
Trunk or Treat
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will hold a Trunk or Treat next week. Treats will be distributed on the Princeton Square on October 29th from 4 to 6 pm.

Other activities will include inflatables and a craft. Walking tacos will be available for purchase.

Anyone who cannot attend Trunk or Treat but wishes to help can drop off candy or monetary donations at Kelly’s Hairum or contact the Princeton Chamber.

Churches, individuals, organizations, families, and businesses interested in entering a trunk for October 29th should contact the Princeton Chamber. A link to register a trunk is available on the Princeton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Post Views: 7
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.