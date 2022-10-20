“Trunk or Treat” to be held in Princeton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will hold a Trunk or Treat next week. Treats will be distributed on the Princeton Square on October 29th from 4 to 6 pm.

Other activities will include inflatables and a craft. Walking tacos will be available for purchase.

Anyone who cannot attend Trunk or Treat but wishes to help can drop off candy or monetary donations at Kelly’s Hairum or contact the Princeton Chamber.

Churches, individuals, organizations, families, and businesses interested in entering a trunk for October 29th should contact the Princeton Chamber. A link to register a trunk is available on the Princeton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.