Putnam County Health Department to offer flu shots to students and school employees in Unionville

The Putnam County Health Department will administer flu shots next month to any student or employee of the Putnam County R-2 Schools of Unionville. The vaccine will be given for free on November 1st.

FluMist and Fluzone will be offered for children. Both offer protection to two strains of type A and two strains of type B influenza.

The health department explains that FluMist is a live vaccine that is administered as a nasal spray to both nostrils. There is no needle involved with that type of vaccine.

Fluzone is not a live vaccine and is administered as an injection to the arm muscle.

Consent forms were sent home with elementary school students on October 14th. Middle and high school students may obtain consent forms at parent-teacher conferences on October 20th. Consent forms for November 1st can also be found on the Putnam County Health Department’s website.