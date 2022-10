WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

“Christmas Around Town” will be held in Princeton next month. Activities are planned at multiple locations on November 12th from 9 to 1 o’clock.

There will be crafts, baked goods, and direct sales at the Mercer County Fair Building and Country Woods Hearts and Lace Event Center. Santa will be available for pictures at the First Christian Church Annex.

Anyone interested in having a booth at the fair building or event center on November 12th is asked to contact Danessa Stout or Rafaela Johnson.