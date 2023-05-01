Trucker from Kentucky crashes at mile marker 92 on Interstate 35

Local News May 1, 2023 KTTN News
Big Rig Crash (Photo by Seb Creativo on Unsplash
A truck driver from Lexington, Kentucky was injured Sunday morning when he drove off Interstate 35 in Bethany.

Thirty-two-year-old Rusingiza Blaise received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The southbound Freightliner traveled off the west side of the highway, struck a sign, and returned to the road when the driver over-corrected, and struck a second sign, causing the big rig to overturn, coming to rest on the driver’s side.

The truck was demolished in the Sunday morning accident at the 92.8-mile marker of I-35. Blaise was using a seat belt.

