Planned power outage by TMU to affect all stations of the PAR Broadcast Group

May 1, 2023
Power Outage
All stations of the PAR Broadcast Group will be off the air for a while Monday evening, May 1, 2023, as Trenton Municipal Utilities turns off electricity to replace a power pole near the radio station building at 804 Main.

Our transmitters will remain powered on, and our carrier signal will be present, but your radio, when tuned to one of the group’s stations will be silent as power is turned off in the downtown Trenton area Monday evening.

The planned outage is expected to begin at approximately 5:30 pm Monday and affects a one-block area downtown. When power is restored, KTTN FM 92.3, KTTN AM, FM 98.3, and KGOZ FM 101.7 will return to the air.

