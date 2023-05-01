Obituary & Services: Laneita Jean Thompson

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Laneita Jean Thompson, 91, passed away on April 29, 2023, at Lenoir Woods in Columbia, MO.

She was born January 7, 1932, in Cainsville, MO to Larkin and Mable (Helton) Seymour. Her ancestors were pioneers of Harrison and Mercer Counties in Missouri as well as the Pleasanton, Iowa area. Most of her childhood was spent living on her parent’s farm. She graduated from Cainsville High School in 1950.

She married her husband of almost 70 years – Loren Dean Thompson – on October 25, 1950. Together they raised three children while living in numerous Missouri communities during Dean’s career with the University of Missouri Extension Service. They ultimately returned to Harrison County, making their home in Bethany for 47 years.

There are not enough words to express what a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and daughter Jean was. Her house was always clean enough to eat off the floor. Her delicious cooking supplied us with memorable dishes such as pot roast with trimmings, butter horn rolls, homemade ice cream, and countless cookies, pies, cakes, etc. As an excellent seamstress, she made most of the kid’s clothes until their teen years. She made quilts for each of her grandchildren. Everything she created she infused with love.

During her life Jean was always an active member of the local Baptist Church, starting with Freedom and ending with First Baptist in Bethany. In addition to making sure her family was also involved, she taught Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School, and contributed in numerous other ways to her religious community.

The family was nurtured by her gentle spirit, sense of humor, loving support, and constant attention whether we were nearby or far away. She was an inspiration to us all and the best example of a good person that could be found. She focused on what really mattered in life: Love, Faith, and Family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and husband Dean.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Ann Thompson (Mike Cry) of Madison, WI; Pamela Jean Allen (Brad) of Denver, CO; Randall Dean Thompson (Nancy Worley) of Columbia, MO. Survivors also include 6 grandchildren – Nathan Allen, Garrett Allen (Ashley), Erin Cry, Cody Cry (Leah), Charles Thompson (Kristin), Randall “Jake” Thompson; 8 great-grandchildren – Logan, Rylee, Owen, Brandt, Clara, Dean, Henry, Grace; and sister – Elaine Willis of Mt. Ayer, IA.

Services: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Bethany; Family visitation one hour prior to services and burial at Zoar Cemetery in Cainsville, MO. Memorials may be made to the Zoar Cemetery in care of the Bethany Memorial Chapel at 1000 N. 25th Street, Bethany, MO 64424. Cards for the family may be sent to the same address.

Related