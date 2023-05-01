Obituary: Sondra Boyd

Obituaries May 1, 2023May 1, 2023 KTTN News
Sondra Boyd obit Photo
Sondra Boyd, 83, Humphreys, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

She was born on April 19, 1940, to George A. and Ina E. (Meeker) Hamilton in Osgood, Missouri.

She married Harold Eugene Boyd on February 23, 1957.

Sondra worked for National Plastics and later owned and operated Sondra’s Beauty Salon.

She had many hobbies which included ceramics, crocheting, scrapbooking, and stained glass. She loved making candy and keeping flower gardens around her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Gene, and daughter, Janet Lake.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

