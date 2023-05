Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon four miles north of Bethany.

Forty-six-year-old Tanya Butler received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The SUV, a 2005 Jeep Liberty, was southbound when she failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off East 220th Avenue, struck a ditch, and came to rest upright.

Moderate damage was noted to the SUV and Butler was not wearing a seat belt.

Related