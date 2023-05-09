Downtown Braymer evacuated as precautionary measure when train derails

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports there was no threat to public safety or the environment following a freight train derailment on Monday afternoon in Braymer.

The incident happened on Route A at Railroad Street on the south side of Braymer.

A preliminary investigation reveals the Canadian Pacific Kansas City train was westbound when nine rail cars derailed. All cars remained upright and were not breached. The train included 190 cars.

A media report quoting Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) stated eight of the derailed cars were empty, with one car hauling asphalt, but there was no leakage.

Authorities had evacuated the downtown Braymer area for a while Monday as a precaution in case any of the derailed cars contained hazardous material. They did not and the all-clear was given.

Heavy machinery was seen in the Braymer area to clean up the scene. There’s no information available on what may have caused the derailment.

