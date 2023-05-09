Obituary & Services: Julia “Ann” Scott

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Julia “Ann” Scott, age 73, a resident of Eldon, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the home of her daughter in Osage Beach, Missouri.

She was born the daughter of Milford and Ada (Riggle) Hamilton on October 29, 1949, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1967 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was united in marriage to Danny Scott on May 27, 1972. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2014.

Ann was a bookkeeper for Piggly Wiggly, Chillicothe, Missouri for many years. Spring was her favorite time of year. She enjoyed planting flowers and the outdoors. She loved the lake, fishing, being on the water, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed working on puzzles.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff Scott of Des Moines, Iowa, and Stephen Scott of Moberly, Missouri; one daughter, Stephanie Hiatt, and husband, Russell of Osage Beach, Missouri; two grandsons, Jackson Hiatt, and Jacob Scott; one brother, Raymond Hamilton and wife, Cathie of Chillicothe, Missouri; and one sister, Beth Mast, and husband, Bill of Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at noon. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at noon. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

