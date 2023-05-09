Obituary: Lucie E. Martin

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Lucie E. Martin, 90, of Jamesport, Missouri joined her heavenly father and loved ones on May 5, 2023, at a Trenton, MO hospital.

Lucie was born September 30, 1932, in Mill Grove, Missouri the daughter of Eldie Orton and Eleanor Rosetta (Lortz) Brassfield.

Lucie graduated from Princeton High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to Billy Dean Martin on June 4, 1950, at the Mill Grove Christian Church.

She was a member of Faith Bible Church, Trenton, Mo. Lucie was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grand Mother, and Aunt. She was a loving and devoted farmwife who ran a dairy farm with her husband Bill for 40-plus years and took pride in building some of the most productive milk herds in Northern Missouri. She was known for her wonderful rolls, especially cinnamon rolls which were requested by the children, friends, and family at any gathering. She was a 4H leader, Sunday School, and Bible School teacher. She loved cooking and especially baking or cooking any dessert from what was fresh and available. She would often ask her family what dessert they wanted that day. Her home was always open, loving, and accepting of anyone who needed a safe and loving place. She also was a Home Interiors Distributor for over 25 years and enjoyed helping others make their house a home. In addition to all of this, she and her sister, Georgia, were avid crafters and creators who delighted in making heirloom quits and treasures for family and friends.

Lucie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Dean; infant twin daughters, Jean and Jane; son, Billy Dean, Jr.; infant twin grandsons; granddaughter, Heather Martin, and sister, Georgia Keeney.

Lucie is survived by her daughter, Barbara Martin, grandson Gabriel Martin, great-granddaughter, Josie Martin, all of the home; daughters, Bonnie (Gene) Collins of DeMontte, IN, Lena Critten Worrell (Dick) Gallatin, MO; daughter-in-law, Christine Rosalee, Louisiana; grandsons, Kevin Collins (Shannon), Christopher Collins (Alannah) and Robert Critten (Lori); great-grandkids, Justin Collins, Ashley Collins, Sara Poe, Karina, Isaac and Luke Critten, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Lucie has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, MO. A celebration of life and inurnment in Pilot Grove No.2 will be held at a later date.

