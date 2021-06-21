Trenton Police Department reports the arrest of three individuals

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton man operating a motorcycle was arrested Friday by the Trenton Police Department.

A felony charge was filed in the Associate Division of circuit court against 42-year-old Stephan Elliott, accusing him of driving while intoxicated, persistent offender. Court information shows Elliott has two previous convictions of driving while intoxicated, one in Lucas County, Iowa in 2001 and the other in the municipal division of Grundy County court in 2006. Elliott also is accused of two misdemeanor violations from the Friday arrest, including operating a motorcycle with a driver’s license not validated for motorcycle use and speeding by allegedly traveling 11 to 15 miles an hour above the posted 25 miles an hour limit.

A cash bond of $5,000 has been posted for Elliott, who is scheduled to be in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 22.

Also scheduled for Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday are two individuals facing Grundy County charges stemming from Saturday arrests.

Alejandro Bruno Cuevas of Paola, Kansas, and Elden Eugene Wise of Odessa, Missouri, are charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified as THC wax. Both also face misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of intoxicating liquor by a minor since each is 19 years old.

Bond was set at $1,500 cash for each defendant.

