North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees to meet on Tuesday

Reports, bids, purchases, budgets, and personnel highlight the agenda for the Tuesday meeting of the North Central Missouri College trustees. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 pm, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in the Frey Administrative Center on the campus in Trenton.

Topics are listed as NCMC budgets for the fiscal year beginning in July, the program year budget, and salaries for the Northwest Workforce Development Board; the 2021 and 2022 college catalog and personnel matters. These include the organizational chart, a resignation, transfers, and employment.

The trustees also may meet in executive session regarding personnel, legal action, and/or real estate.

