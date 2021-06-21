Livingston County Library adds two locations to Downtown Historic Walking Tour

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library has added the Elks Lodge at Elm and Jackson Streets to its Downtown Historic Walking Tour.

Many of the buildings on this tour display a QR code in a window so anyone can walk by and scan the code with a mobile device such as a phone and get to the appropriate building on the tour website. Some buildings have not posted their QR code or, in some cases, there is no building; you can maneuver to the proper page by hitting the “next” or “previous” button or utilizing the site map or Tour and Discover home page to locate a building. All the buildings are viewable online by clicking this link.

The Elks Lodge is the 24th building on the tour currently. Information generally consists of maps, pictures, old advertisements, previous businesses, and property owners. There are plans to add more buildings this year: the Chillicothe Baking Company at Elm and First Streets and Grace Episcopal Church on Elm Street; both of these are Chillicothe Local Landmarks.

For more information about this program, contact Kirsten Mouton at 660-646-0547 or email at [email protected] .

