Carroll County Memorial Hospital Honors Staff with a High Performers Social

To honor and recognize their employees, Carroll County Memorial Hospital typically holds departmental appreciation weeks throughout the year. Employees are categorized into five groups and are traditionally recognized during one of these five special weeks. However, COVID-19 has continued to create a challenge for traditional recognition activities.

“The CCMH Rewards & Recognition Team worked hard to devise a plan to recognize staff in a special way while following necessary safety measures,” said Jordan Wright, Rewards and Recognition Team Advisor. “Award winners and presenters attended in person, while the rest of staff were able to watch the recorded presentation virtually.”

Those honored at the event were Badge Week award recipients from both the Administrative Professionals (Purple Badge) and Support Services (Yellow Badge) groups. Two individuals were recognized for winning Employee of the Quarter for Quarters 3 and 4 of 2020, as well as one individual for winning Employee of Quarter 1 for 2021.

The option of personalized canvases or Merchant Bucks were awarded to five Administrative staff members based on votes from fellow employees and CCMH’s values. Michael Schubach received Integrity, Missy Henderson won Compassion, Kris Kemble earned Respect, Brittany Higgins was given Excellence, and Candy Hart was awarded Always.

The same gift options were offered to five Support Services staff members based on the same criteria. Victor Ray received Integrity, Kristy Heussner won Compassion, Dustin Stewart earned Respect, Jeremie Ahnefeld was given Excellence, and Irma Straub was awarded Always.

The third quarter of 2020 Employee of the Quarter recipient was Karlie Reynolds. Karlie is a Certified Nurse Assistant on the hospital’s Inpatient Care unit. She received a monetary bonus, a plaque, gift option, special lunch delivery, and a paid break in a massage chair. Comments about Karlie include:

“Karlie is a hard worker, reliable and caring CNA. She always has a smile on her face and is willing to help out in any situation when given the opportunity. She makes trusting relationships with her patients and takes the time to listen to her patients. CCMH is very lucky to have her on our team.”

The fourth quarter of 2020 Employee of the Quarter was Misty Kemble-Williams. She received the same gift options as Karlie. Comments about Misty include:

“Misty has been a great asset to the hospital. She is a very caring and kind person. She goes out of her way to help patients find the necessary equipment, home placement, or financial aspects that they may need. In her spare time, she works with Mercy Road to also help in the community.”

The first quarter of 2021 Employee of the Quarter was Alexis Lampman. She received the same gift options as Karlie and Misty. Comments about Alexis include:

“Alexis brings her best to work every day. Her hard work and dedication is an example to everyone in the Lab department. She is kind, thoughtful, genuine, trustworthy, and respectful ALL the time. She is excellent.”

“We are extremely proud of all the award recipients; this recognition is well-deserved. Their commitment to our mission, vision, and values is always on display, and we are glad they are part of CCMH,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH Chief Executive Officer.

The Employee of the Quarter recipients will be nominated for Employee of the Year, and the winner will be announced in June at the Employee Awards Ceremony.

For more information about the services at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, visit the CCMH website or call 660-542-1695.

