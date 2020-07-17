Trenton Police Department arrests two on failure to obey a judge’s order

Local News July 17, 2020 Jennifer Thies
Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents Thursday, July 16th on warrants for failure to obey a judge’s order.

Fifty-two year old Misty Lynn Miller-Smith’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court August 13th. Miller-Smith’s original charge was felony delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Fifty-nine year old James Irving Lewellen allegedly failed to obey a judge’s order on felony driving while revoked or suspended. He was arrested after appearing in circuit court on another case. Lewellen’s bond was set at $2,500 cash only.

