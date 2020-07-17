Trenton Police Department arrests two on failure to obey a judge’s order

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents Thursday, July 16th on warrants for failure to obey a judge’s order.

Fifty-two year old Misty Lynn Miller-Smith’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court August 13th. Miller-Smith’s original charge was felony delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Fifty-nine year old James Irving Lewellen allegedly failed to obey a judge’s order on felony driving while revoked or suspended. He was arrested after appearing in circuit court on another case. Lewellen’s bond was set at $2,500 cash only.

