Audio: Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center to hold open house today

An open house will be held at the Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center at 1433 Lulu Street in Trenton Friday, July 17th. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at noon.

Life Options Green Hills Executive Director Rachael Brothers discusses what will happen on the tour Friday, July 17, 2020.

The Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center provides free and confidential services for residents of the Green Hills area, including pregnancy tests, options counseling, limited obstetric ultrasounds, resource referrals, and an education program. It officially opened its doors on July 6th. It provided services virtually before that.

Contact Life Options Green Hills for more information at 660-358-1378, or visit lifeoptionsgreenhills.com.

