Linn and Harrison counties report new cases of COVID-19

Additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Green Hills counties.

The Linn County Health Department reports one additional case, which brings the total number of cases for the county to 33. Ten of the cases are under isolation precautions, and 20 have been removed from isolation. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in Linn County and two antibody positive cases.

The Harrison County Health Department reports 40 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county. That is an increase of six. Fourteen of the cases are active, and 25 have been removed from isolation. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Harrison County.

