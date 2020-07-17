Queen City man injured after pulling into path of Peterbilt truck

The Highway Patrol reports a Queen City man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove pulled into the path of a Peterbilt in Schuyler County the morning of Friday, July 17th.

A private vehicle transported 53 year old David Crawford to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of the other truck, 35 year old Codie Williams of Powersville, was reported as not injured.

The pickup traveled east on U. S. Highway 136 before it allegedly pulled into the path of the westbound truck at Route N at Downing. Both vehicles received moderate damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department and Ambulance assisted.

