Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission approve request by citizen to convert garage to apartment

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night recommended approval of a request for a conditional use permit, which passed with six votes in favor and none opposed.

Cassie Stamper requested the permit to convert a garage at 902 Custer Street into a studio apartment. The location is zoned for mixed usage.

Deputy City Clerk Tracy Mayberry said there was little discussion at the public hearing and the city received no calls about the request.

The request, in the form of an ordinance, will be forwarded to the Trenton City Council for proposed final approval.

Related