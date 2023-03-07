Newtown-Harris Board of Education to meet Wednesday evening

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The agenda has been announced for this month’s meeting of the Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education. The 7 pm evening meeting will be held in the high school family and consumer science (FACS) classroom at the school.

Staff reports will be presented by Camille Preston, Stephanie Oaks, the principal, and the superintendent. Updates are listed on an investment opportunity, bus inspections, a bus fuel incident, a ten-passenger van, and an onsite evaluation by Community Building Solutions. Others involve the purchase of 30 Samsung Chromebooks and update on partnerships and co-ops including the technology cooperative.

New business topics for the board include approval of Amanda Neff as a notary, the GRM fiber connection to the ballfield, the current school calendar, banking options for the next year, a health insurance update, the cybersecurity plan and incident report, discussion of the continuous school improvement plan and legislation affecting schools.

An executive session Wednesday night includes personnel and student matters at the Newtown-Harris school.

