Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free birding for beginners hike March 23 near Cameron

Late winter is a good time to go birding, as the birds are more visible with foliage off the trees and shrubs. The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free Beginner Birding hike from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 23, at Wallace State Park at Cameron.

The birding hike will teach participants about birds, how to look for them, and how to find information to learn more about birds that are spotted. Birding is about seeing or hearing birds and understanding their lifestyle habits and their role in the forest or grassland ecology. Resident and migratory birds are actively foraging for food to stay warm in winter, which also enhances the chances of spotting them. Winter birds can range from bluejays looking for dried berries to hawks scanning the ground for prey. Waterfowl are seen near ponds and rivers.

This program is for participants ages 14 and older. They will need to dress for the weather conditions and bring their own binoculars, drinks, and snacks. Participants can leave the hike at any time and do not have to do the full four hours. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

