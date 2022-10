WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities has issued an additional boil advisory in the same area as October 18th due to another water main break.

The advisory affects East 28th Street from Eighth Avenue to 4400 East 28th, Hunter Road from Lake Trenton Drive to East 28th, and Sportsman Road from East 28th to 2610 Sportsman Road.

Water is expected to be off in the area on October 19th until 3 pm. The boil advisory will continue until October 20th at 6 pm.