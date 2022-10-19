Free program on Missouri’s Graduated Driver License to be held in Ludlow

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A free program designed to teach parents about Missouri’s Graduated Driver License Law will be held at the Southwest Livingston County R-1 High School on Ludlow on October 20th.

First Impact team members will be at the school from 5:30 to 7 pm. Parents will also be provided with tools to monitor, coach, and support new drivers.

GDL coaches to attend are Mike Claypole with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Marsha Jones, who is retired from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Call 573-882-2370 to RSVP or for more information about October 20th’s program.