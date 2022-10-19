Trenton Utility Committee hear reports on automated water meter swapout, DNR permitting and water and sewer plant updates

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Several reports were presented at the Trenton Utility Committee meeting for TMU.

Comptroller Rosetta Marsh said 2,132 of the new automated meters are in place since TMU started with the new meter reading system. Another, 1,040 meters are to be swapped out over the next two years. She noted that TMU staff is reading close to 90 percent of the water meters through the remote Tantalus system. Approximately 275 still must be read with handheld machines. TMU has received new computerized encoder receiver transmitters (ERT) for the water meters.

Officials will be reviewing a draft of the 2021-22 utility audit by Mark Higgins.

Utility Director Ron Urton announced the Department of Natural Resources has approved a permit for the water plant clarifier modifications. An engineer submitted construction plans and specs. Urton anticipates advertising for bids in a week or two.

The reservoir pump station project is under contract. Urton said delivery of materials is anticipated to start in November. Water distribution crews have lowered the water main under a ditch at 111 Riverside Drive.

Regarding the sewer treatment plant, Urton reported technical support is needed for the bar screen speed. Dry sludge will be spread onto land once the crops are harvested. He said replacements have been done on two of three bad blower motors on the aeration basin. Urton stated the 21-inch sewer lining, project three, and service connections have been completed.