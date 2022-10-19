One person injured in Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 35

Local News October 19, 2022October 19, 2022 KTTN News
A Bonner Springs, Kansas resident sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned two miles south of Cameron on Wednesday morning, October 19th.

An ambulance transported 20-year-old Dustin Cox to Liberty Hospital.

The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the road at the 50-mile marker, striking a Missouri Department of Transportation sign, and returning to the road. The vehicle then overturned, traveled into the median, and came to rest on its top.

The SUV was totaled and Cox was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash

Assistance was provided by the Cameron Fire Department and Ambulance as well as the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

 

