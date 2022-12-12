Trenton man returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections

Missouri Department of Corrections
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports a Trenton man, 32-year-old William Edward Grimes the fourth, was to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Grimes was arrested on Friday and accused of a residency violation due to failure to notify a supervising officer and he was accused of failing to report as directed to the officer.

Original charges in Grundy County for Grimes from August of 2018 involved felony stealing – fourth or subsequent offense and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

