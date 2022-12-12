Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 11 arrests over the weekend of December 9, 2022

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol released reports of arrests made over the weekend in north central Missouri. An apparent computer issue delayed the release.

Three northeast Missouri teenagers were arrested at midday Sunday in Putnam County. Eighteen-year-old Jace Snelling of Brashear, 19-year-old Brian Stutsman of Brashear, and 19-year-old Trace Gottman of Downing were all accused of a minor in possession of alcohol. Snelling was also accused of speeding and both Sneeling and Stutsman are accused of a seat belt violation. Each was processed Sunday at the Putnam County Jail in Unionville.

Arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated were 42-year-old Brock McCarty of Kirksville early Saturday morning in Adair county, 41-year-old Shawn Binkley from Henley in central Missouri Saturday night in Sullivan County, and 22-year-old Jacob Robinson of Kirksville early Sunday morning in Adair County.

The highway patrol made Sunday arrests in northwest Missouri which included 19-year-old Travis Miller of McFall for driving while intoxicated, and alcohol possession by a minor in Nodaway County early Sunday morning, 58-year-old Karen Reed of Kansas City, Mo. for driving while intoxicated Sunday evening in Clinton County. She’s also accused of speeding. 31-year-old Barham Dawood of Kansas City, Mo. is accused of driving while intoxicated and careless driving Sunday night in Harrison County.

Felony and misdemeanor charges have been filed in Caldwell County against two metropolitan Kansas City residents arrested by Highway Patrol troopers late Saturday night.

Thirty-five-year-old Teddy Dominique Tiger of Kansas City, Missouri has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He’s also accused of exceeding the posted speed limit by at least 26 miles an hour as well as a seat belt infraction.

Twenty-five-year-old Serena Martin Davis of Kansas City, Kansas has been charged with two felonies, two misdemeanors, and an infraction. Davis is accused of tampering with a motor vehicle, forgery, speeding at least 26 miles an hour above the speed limit, no valid driver’s license, and a seat belt infraction.

Both Tiger and Davis, arrested at the same time (11:25 pm Saturday), are held in jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bonds – pending appearances in the Associate Division at the courthouse in Kingston.

