Grundy County Commissioners to inspect rural bridge project

Grundy County Commissioners are to meet with an engineering representative Tuesday at the site of a recently-completed rural bridge project.

At 11:30, commissioners are to be at the bridge on Southwest 86th Avenue in Madison Township. They will meet with a representative of Howe Engineering regarding an inspection of the work that has been done. The bridge work was done by C and C Bridge and Concrete of Pilot Knob. It was previously reported the company submitted a low bid of $399,250 for the Southwest 86th Avenue project. Completion was expected by the end of this year.

C and C bridge has been working on bridges located on Northeast 30th Street and Northwest 60th Street. Completion of these projects is expected by January 23rd or within 150 days after the starting date.

The company this summer had submitted a bid of $484,544 for these bridges.

