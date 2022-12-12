Obituary & Services: Jeff L Wagner

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jeff Wagner, 54, Bethany, MO passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on August 10, 1968, in Maryville, MO, the son of Sebastian Aaron and Lilian Jean (Ross) Wagner.

On June 11, 1994, he married Suzanne Davis in Maryville. She survives of the home.

Jeff was a 1986 graduate of Maryville High School Spoofhound. He attended and played football at Tarkio College. After college Jeff attended the University of Missouri Police Academy and was Top Gun of his graduating class. Later Jeff goes on to complete EMT training. Jeff began his career working at Nodaway County Sherriff’s department and Nodaway County Ambulance. In 1996 his family moved to Bethany, MO and he began working at the Bethany Police Department where he worked for 8 years. He also owned and operated Barefoot Lawncare. He then worked for the Office of Inspector General Western Region Investigation Unit for 9 years. Presently he has been working as an Investigator for the Missouri Public Defender System since 2013. Jeff served on the NTA Board since 1999. Jeff was passionate about NTA and supporting their crew.

In Jeff’s free time he was dedicated to Boy Scouts. He served as Boy Scout Troop 100’s Leader for many years. He earned the Boy Scout District Award of Merit. Most recently he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award.

The family attended the First Christian Church of Bethany, MO.

In his free time, Jeff liked to spend his time with his kids and grandkids. He was so proud of them. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, and canoeing in the Boundary Waters.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors in addition to his wife of 28 years, Suzanne, are his children: Courtney (Dakota) Stanton, Carly (Justin) Powell, and Clayton (Kinslee) Wagner all of Bethany. 3 Grandchildren: Dexter, Beckett, and Harlow Stanton all of Bethany. Brother: Jerry (Gerry Ann) Wagner, Bethany; sister: Julia Owens, St. Joseph; Mother-in-law: Ann Deville, Bethany; Father-in-law: Phil (Margaret) Davis, Broomfield, CO; many families, friends, and coworkers.

At Jeff’s request, we will not be having a Funeral, we will be having a FUNeral. The FUNeral will be held 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 18th at Windmill Ridge Guest House 1516A South 14th Street, open house style in Bethany, MO. Jeff could never thank everyone enough for all the support after his Diagnosis of Glioblastoma. His final request was to serve food to all his family and friends. Memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 100, Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund, or Harrison County Hospice in care of Bethany Memorial Chapel, 1000 N 25th Street, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related